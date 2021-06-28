Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 227.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,967 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,402 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTAP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. NetApp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.74.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $82.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.58. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $84.19. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.18%.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

