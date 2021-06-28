Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FENC. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.39 on Thursday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $10.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.16 million, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.09.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Equities analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

