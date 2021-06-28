FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:FGNA) Now Covered by DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:FGNA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock.

FGNA opened at $10.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15. FG New America Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $11.60.

Get FG New America Acquisition alerts:

In related news, CFO Hassan Baqar purchased 4,500 shares of FG New America Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Kyle Cerminara purchased 5,892 shares of FG New America Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $59,921.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 30,392 shares of company stock worth $329,242.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FGNA. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $18,044,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,975,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,679,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,076,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

About FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for FG New America Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG New America Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.