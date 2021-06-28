FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Gap Up to $43.46

Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $43.46, but opened at $44.68. FIGS shares last traded at $45.50, with a volume of 4,239 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FIGS shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.91.

FIGS Company Profile (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

