Financial Avengers Inc. Has $84,000 Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,440,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,896,852,000 after purchasing an additional 925,022 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,434,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,633,113,000 after purchasing an additional 602,639 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $3,501,714,000. 70.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,968,792.30. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.11.

JPM stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $153.35. 342,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,758,295. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $464.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $90.78 and a one year high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

