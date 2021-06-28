Financial Avengers Inc. Has $941,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Financial Avengers Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 79.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,189 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 0.7% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 185,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 70,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 68,878 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 34,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,877,955. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. HSBC raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Shares of NYSE VZ remained flat at $$56.38 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 244,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,511,287. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.29. The firm has a market cap of $233.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $53.31 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

