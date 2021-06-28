First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 2,225.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FPAFY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,749. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.73. First Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.

Get First Pacific alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.0934 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 5.07%.

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.

Featured Article: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for First Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.