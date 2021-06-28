First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 59.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTCS. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 995,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,513,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 393,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,894,000 after purchasing an additional 26,491 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 32,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,609,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $75.43 on Monday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $76.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

