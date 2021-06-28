First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Short Interest Up 601.9% in June

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,300 shares, a growth of 601.9% from the May 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FPXI traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,121. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.91. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.40 and a 12 month high of $79.31.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 181.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,964,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $785,000.

