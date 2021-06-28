First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Bought by Altus Wealth Group LLC

Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 55.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMB. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 10,223 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 264,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,928,000 after acquiring an additional 43,733 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 102,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 75,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FMB stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.16. 1,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,112. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.13. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $54.89 and a twelve month high of $57.72.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.