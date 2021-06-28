First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, an increase of 1,155.2% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of FYX stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,650. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $51.43 and a 1-year high of $97.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.30.

