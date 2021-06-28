First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Short Interest Up 763.0% in June

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,400 shares, an increase of 763.0% from the May 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 593,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.52. 15,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,261. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.36. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $52.62 and a one year high of $55.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,361,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,207,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,274 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,960,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 50.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,334,000 after acquiring an additional 975,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,627,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,976,000 after acquiring an additional 972,451 shares during the last quarter.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.