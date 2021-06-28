FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Acquired by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $262.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $276.23. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.88 and a 1-year high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.61 million. On average, research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

FLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

