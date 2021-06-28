Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) vs. Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Financial Contrast

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) and Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

66.1% of Flowers Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Flowers Foods shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Flowers Foods and Oatly Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flowers Foods 5.29% 20.32% 8.31% Oatly Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Flowers Foods and Oatly Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flowers Foods 0 3 0 0 2.00 Oatly Group 0 7 8 0 2.53

Flowers Foods presently has a consensus target price of $23.67, indicating a potential downside of 2.08%. Oatly Group has a consensus target price of 30.92, indicating a potential upside of 26.71%. Given Oatly Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oatly Group is more favorable than Flowers Foods.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Flowers Foods and Oatly Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flowers Foods $4.39 billion 1.17 $152.32 million $1.31 18.45 Oatly Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Flowers Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Oatly Group.

Summary

Flowers Foods beats Oatly Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc. produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names. The company distributes its products through a direct-store-delivery distribution and a warehouse delivery system, as well as operates 46 bakeries comprising 44 owned and 2 leased. Its customers include mass merchandisers, supermarkets and other retailers, convenience stores, national and regional restaurants, quick-serve chains, retail in-store bakeries, foodservice distributors, food wholesalers, institutions, dollar stores, and vending companies. The company was formerly known as Flowers Industries and changed its name to Flowers Foods, Inc. in 2001. Flowers Foods, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors. The company was formerly known as Havre Global AB and changed its name to Oatly Group AB in March 2021. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in MalmÃ¶, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.