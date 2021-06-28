Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FLUIF. BNP Paribas lowered Fluidra from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Fluidra from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fluidra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluidra presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Fluidra stock opened at $40.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.79. Fluidra has a one year low of $15.48 and a one year high of $41.35.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification fir private and public customers worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

