Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Position Decreased by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,779 shares during the quarter. Foghorn Therapeutics makes up about 1.1% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 1.44% of Foghorn Therapeutics worth $6,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Foghorn Therapeutics from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FHTX opened at $10.29 on Monday. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 10.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.63.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

