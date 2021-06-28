Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) Major Shareholder Buys $998,000.00 in Stock

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) major shareholder William P. Foley II acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $998,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $998,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE WPF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,136,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,114. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $14.51.

Get Foley Trasimene Acquisition alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,846,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,313,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,012,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.66% of the company’s stock.

About Foley Trasimene Acquisition

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying a prospective target business in financial technology or business process outsourcing.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foley Trasimene Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.