Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) Major Shareholder Buys $998,000.00 in Stock

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) major shareholder William P. Foley II acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $998,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $998,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NYSE WPF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,136,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,114. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $14.51.
Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.
About Foley Trasimene Acquisition
Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying a prospective target business in financial technology or business process outsourcing.
