Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,333 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,007,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,742,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at about $582,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,802,398 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $326,717,000 after acquiring an additional 351,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,321 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $503,681,000 after acquiring an additional 205,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 8,561 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $544,993.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FL stock opened at $63.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.38. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.58 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.08.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.47%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FL. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.09.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

