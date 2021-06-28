Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Stake Lessened by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Formula One Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 21.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Formula One Group stock opened at $43.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.70 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $44.03.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Formula One Group Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Read More: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWONA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA).

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.