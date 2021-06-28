Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Position Increased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 51.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Fortis were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Fortis by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Fortis by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 48.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $45.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.39. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.63 and a 52-week high of $47.02.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 13.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTS. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.80.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

