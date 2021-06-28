Franchise Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 698,953 Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 698,953 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $156,027,000. SEA makes up approximately 15.4% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Franchise Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of SEA at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SE. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 15.7% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,735,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $610,604,000 after buying an additional 370,735 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 2,875.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 107,445 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $23,985,000 after purchasing an additional 103,834 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 2,404.4% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SEA by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,282 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth about $22,970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

SE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. New Street Research initiated coverage on SEA in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Macquarie raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.46.

Shares of SE stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $283.47. The company had a trading volume of 41,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,947,657. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.69 and a beta of 1.31. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $101.61 and a 1-year high of $297.75.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SEA

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.