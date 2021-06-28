Franchise Capital Ltd Invests $28.33 Million in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,734,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,330,000. RLX Technology accounts for about 2.8% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in RLX Technology in the first quarter worth $202,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in RLX Technology in the first quarter worth $209,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in RLX Technology in the first quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in RLX Technology in the first quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.08. The stock had a trading volume of 32,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,355,943. RLX Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.47.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $248.04 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on RLX. Citigroup began coverage on RLX Technology in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on RLX Technology in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

