Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 19.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,640,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,852,797 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $154,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth $55,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.79.

Shares of BRX opened at $23.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.59. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.63, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.71. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 335,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,947,765.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,400 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

