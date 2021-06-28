Franklin Resources Inc. Has $110.41 Million Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 57.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,324,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 485,667 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Datadog worth $110,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DDOG. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Datadog by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Datadog by 1,604.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $106.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $119.43. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of -757.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,095 shares in the company, valued at $18,750,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 241,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $20,087,560.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,705,736.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,248,441 shares of company stock valued at $105,873,643 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Further Reading: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.