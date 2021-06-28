Franklin Resources Inc. Has $116.44 Million Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,199,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 167,347 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $116,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Crown by 108.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown stock opened at $102.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.56 and a 1-year high of $114.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

Several brokerages have commented on CCK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $507,917.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,607 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,120.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.