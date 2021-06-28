Franklin Resources Inc. Has $132.41 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 10.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 315,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,026 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $132,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 46.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in Humana by 3.1% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the first quarter valued at about $341,000. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Humana by 333.6% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 20,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 15,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Humana by 13.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 333,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,340,000 after purchasing an additional 40,719 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,855.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $475.94.

Humana stock opened at $441.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $440.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $370.22 and a one year high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

