Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.23% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $147,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $232.28 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $136.49 and a 12 month high of $234.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.94.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.