Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New Investment in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,852,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,771,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Coupang in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

CPNG stock opened at $37.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.84. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $69.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52). Research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPNG. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

