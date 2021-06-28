Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Shares of Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) traded down 8.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.03. 58,439 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,268,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Get Frank's International alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $692.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.42.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $94.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Frank’s International’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Frank’s International will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FI. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Frank’s International during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 37.3% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 38,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 10,330 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Frank’s International by 101.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 63,153 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frank’s International in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frank’s International in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Frank's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frank's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.