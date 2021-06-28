Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Announces $0.40 Dividend

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3954 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

FRHLF opened at $8.01 on Monday. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $8.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.28.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

FRHLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank lowered Freehold Royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

Featured Article: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.