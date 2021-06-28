Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 220.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,537 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 32,685 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,757,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,309.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $132,842.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,922 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,419. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $37.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.35. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.00.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

