FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Shares Up 6.9%

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)’s stock price shot up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.94 and last traded at $12.93. 31,393 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,037,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTCI. UBS Group began coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.31.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $65.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.10 million. Research analysts forecast that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

