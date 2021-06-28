FWL Investment Management LLC Invests $3.25 Million in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 62,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,250,000. Snap accounts for 2.2% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 1.9% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Snap by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Snap by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Snap by 0.8% during the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Snap by 4.1% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 369,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $25,001,896.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,798,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,305,870.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $56,544,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 80,056,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,981,866.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,001,814 shares of company stock valued at $247,191,628.

Shares of SNAP traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.40. The stock had a trading volume of 189,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,724,859. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $73.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.55. The company has a market cap of $101.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The business had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Snap in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

