FY2021 EPS Estimates for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Boosted by Wedbush

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for East West Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.68.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $426.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EWBC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.44.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $74.18 on Monday. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.25%.

In other news, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $118,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,757.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $39,943.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,977 shares of company stock valued at $232,187 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

