FYDcoin (FYD) Price Reaches $0.0018

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 28th. One FYDcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FYDcoin has traded 7% higher against the dollar. FYDcoin has a market capitalization of $977,326.00 and approximately $402.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FYDcoin alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000040 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

FYDcoin Coin Profile

FYDcoin is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 574,423,768 coins and its circulating supply is 546,411,891 coins. FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin . FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com . FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

FYDcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FYDcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FYDcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FYDcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FYDcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.