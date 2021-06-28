GAMB (GMB) Hits Market Cap of $10.16 Million

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 28th. GAMB has a total market capitalization of $10.16 million and approximately $8,419.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAMB coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GAMB has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00053972 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00020138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $223.32 or 0.00647536 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000311 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00038604 BTC.

GAMB Coin Profile

GAMB is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . The official website for GAMB is gamb.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GAMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

