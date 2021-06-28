Gartner (NYSE:IT) Hits New 12-Month High at $242.80

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $242.80 and last traded at $240.90, with a volume of 1183 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $241.95.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

Get Gartner alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 60.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.20.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 50.82%. Gartner’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 1,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.22, for a total value of $446,717.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,897,379.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.16, for a total transaction of $8,200,237.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,270 shares in the company, valued at $305,968,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,722 shares of company stock worth $14,090,952. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $132,978,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 491.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 974,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,923,000 after buying an additional 809,840 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $68,031,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 7,181.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 359,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,527,000 after buying an additional 354,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Gartner by 1,116.7% in the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 365,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,631,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gartner Company Profile (NYSE:IT)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

Featured Article: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.