Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 58,896 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770,494 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,896 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.55% of Alarm.com worth $66,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 5.0% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

ALRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital raised shares of Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.61.

In other Alarm.com news, Director Simone Wu sold 1,594 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $129,799.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,343.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total transaction of $117,339.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,355.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 161,748 shares of company stock valued at $13,640,517 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $86.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.16. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

