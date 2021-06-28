Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,736 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $63,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 554.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:ABG opened at $169.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.97. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $216.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.72.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.89.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

