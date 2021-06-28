Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,360,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,468 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Nutanix worth $62,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutanix alerts:

NTNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

In other news, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $697,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,594 shares of company stock worth $1,250,610. 6.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $39.95 on Monday. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $40.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.88.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $344.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.