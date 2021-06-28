Geode Capital Management LLC Has $64.33 Million Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 862,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 66,719 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $64,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 28,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth $5,500,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 58.0% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 28,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,603 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Rapid7 during the first quarter worth $1,231,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 460.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 15,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $297,817.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at $542,113.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 39,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,370,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 394,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,531,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,694 shares of company stock worth $7,936,296 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RPD opened at $95.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.40. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $98.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.93 and a beta of 1.30.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The company had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.10.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

