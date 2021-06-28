Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 51,907 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,620,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,907 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $61,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NCR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NCR in the 4th quarter worth about $57,963,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in NCR in the first quarter valued at about $55,038,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,531,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at about $965,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NCR by 20.4% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,612,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,008,000 after acquiring an additional 952,774 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NCR. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $403,589.60. Also, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $4,836,206.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,277,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NCR opened at $46.60 on Monday. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -58.25 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.34.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. On average, analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

