Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 71,181 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 856,479 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,181 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $65,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 3.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 0.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 61,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Community Bank System by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBU opened at $78.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.71. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.27.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $152.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson purchased 439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.81 per share, for a total transaction of $35,036.59. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,278.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

