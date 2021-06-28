Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,473,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 111,941 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.58% of BankUnited worth $64,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKU. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in BankUnited by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,940,000 after purchasing an additional 38,076 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in BankUnited by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 12,043 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP increased its position in BankUnited by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 343,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,922 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in BankUnited by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in BankUnited by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 27,952 shares during the period. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $44.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.26. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $226.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.00 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 44.66%.

BKU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Hovde Group raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.73.

In other BankUnited news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $76,176.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,499.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $105,869.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,927 shares of company stock worth $326,015. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

