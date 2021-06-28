Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $70.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on GBT. Wolfe Research started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.42.

GBT stock opened at $36.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.08. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $34.65 and a 12-month high of $76.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 9.47.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.58% and a negative net margin of 167.73%. The business had revenue of $39.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 million. Equities analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $38,915.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,363.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 233.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 283.3% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

