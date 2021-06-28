Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 2,675.0% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) by 306.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,265 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 8.62% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

EFAS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.32. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,412. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.37. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $16.81.

