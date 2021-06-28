Globeflex Capital L P Grows Holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Camping World were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Camping World by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,118,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,433,000 after acquiring an additional 486,756 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Camping World by 1,210.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 486,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,663,000 after acquiring an additional 449,003 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Camping World by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,870,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,765,000 after acquiring an additional 445,908 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,974,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Camping World by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 569,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,715,000 after acquiring an additional 324,066 shares in the last quarter. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camping World alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

In other Camping World news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 416,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $19,627,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,609.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,003 shares in the company, valued at $24,008,209.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 743,584 shares of company stock worth $34,235,681. 45.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CWH traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.33. The company had a trading volume of 12,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,161. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 3.36. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $49.20.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 1,838.22%. The business’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.