Globeflex Capital L P Has $1.97 Million Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $5,541,091.71. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,096,153.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total transaction of $263,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,079 shares of company stock worth $15,847,322 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CRL traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $368.18. 973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,683. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.55 and a fifty-two week high of $370.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $337.93. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.80.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

