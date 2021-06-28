Globeflex Capital L P Increases Holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHIL. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, CFO Thomas Edward Line sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $266,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $3,337,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DHIL traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $171.84. 37,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,586. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.99. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.61 and a 52 week high of $179.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 38.09%. The company had revenue of $39.01 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients. The company also provides fund administration services, including portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the mutual fund complex, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, such as the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent.

