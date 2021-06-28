Globeflex Capital L P Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS)

Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,490 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.5% of Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF worth $8,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWZS. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Change Path LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 85,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 470,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 129,151 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:EWZS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,146. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.56. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $20.68.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

